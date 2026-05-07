StoveKraft Launches Pigeon EGNITE 3500 Infrared Cooktop

The design also prioritises flexibility and control. Unlike induction cooktops that require specific types of cookware, the infrared technology supports a wide range of vessels, allowing kitchens to operate without constraints. Features such as a precision timer help maintain consistency across dishes, while the rotary knob enables quick, real-time heat adjustments. The dual-ring functionality further enhances usability by offering better control over heat distribution, depending on the size of the cookware. By using radiant heating to transfer heat directly to the vessel, the cooktop combines efficiency with versatility.

He further adds, “A clear gap emerged, while homes had access to efficient alternatives like induction and infrared cooktops, businesses lacked a truly robust, high-performance solution built for their scale and intensity.”

What sets the product apart is its capability-led approach. With a power output significantly higher than the 1800W–2100W range typical of standard cooktops, along with a commercial-grade build and enhanced control features, it is designed for sustained, high-performance use rather than intermittent cooking.