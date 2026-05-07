StoveKraft Launches Pigeon EGNITE 3500 Infrared Cooktop

On a typical day in a busy restaurant kitchen, speed is everything. Orders stack up, burners run continuously, and any disruption, whether it’s inconsistent heat or fuel supply, can quickly ripple into delays and inefficiencies. Over the past year, as LPG-related challenges intensified, many such kitchens found themselves navigating an added layer of uncertainty, forcing operators to rethink how they power their operations.
It is within this context that StoveKraft Limited identified a gap that had largely gone unaddressed. While alternative cooking technologies such as induction and infrared had steadily made their way into Indian homes, commercial kitchens, especially within the HoReCa segment, lacked access to solutions that could match their scale, intensity, and round-the-clock usage. Conversations with chefs, kitchen operators, and business owners revealed a consistent need for higher power, faster turnaround times, and equipment that could endure long hours without compromising on performance.
Responding to these insights, the company introduced the Pigeon EGNITE 3500 Heavy-Duty Infrared Cooktop, a solution designed specifically for the realities of professional kitchens. At its core is a 3500W high-power output, enabling faster heating and more efficient cooking cycles, an essential advantage in high-pressure service environments. Built with a heavy-duty stainless steel body, the cooktop is engineered to withstand continuous use, aligning with the durability expectations of commercial setups.
As Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stovekraft, explains, “The inspiration came directly from the ground. As the LPG crisis intensified, we saw commercial kitchens, especially restaurants and HoReCa players, bearing the brunt of the disruption. Their needs are fundamentally different from home users: higher power, faster heating, larger cooking surfaces, and the ability to sustain long operational hours.”
The design also prioritises flexibility and control. Unlike induction cooktops that require specific types of cookware, the infrared technology supports a wide range of vessels, allowing kitchens to operate without constraints. Features such as a precision timer help maintain consistency across dishes, while the rotary knob enables quick, real-time heat adjustments. The dual-ring functionality further enhances usability by offering better control over heat distribution, depending on the size of the cookware. By using radiant heating to transfer heat directly to the vessel, the cooktop combines efficiency with versatility.
He further adds, “A clear gap emerged, while homes had access to efficient alternatives like induction and infrared cooktops, businesses lacked a truly robust, high-performance solution built for their scale and intensity.”
What sets the product apart is its capability-led approach. With a power output significantly higher than the 1800W–2100W range typical of standard cooktops, along with a commercial-grade build and enhanced control features, it is designed for sustained, high-performance use rather than intermittent cooking.
Early response from the market suggests strong relevance. The product has already seen encouraging traction, including advance bookings prior to its official launch. For many operators, it addresses multiple operational challenges, from fuel dependency to the need for consistent, high-output performance, in a single solution.
With innovations like the Pigeon EGNITE 3500, StoveKraft continues to align its product development closely with evolving user needs, extending its expertise into segments where performance, durability, and efficiency are critical to everyday operations.