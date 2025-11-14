Spotify Rap 91 LIVE Returns With Its Fourth And Biggest Edition Yet

Spotify Rap 91 LIVE, a celebration of India’s rap scene, returned for its fourth edition this year, featuring some of the biggest hip-hop artists from across the country.

Rap 91, Spotify’s flagship hip-hop playlist in India, has come up as the go-to destination for fans to discover the very best of Indian hip-hop, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists and voices from every corner of the country. The event was held at NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai, on October 16.

This year’s Rap 91 LIVE featured over 30 artists performing in nearly 10 languages. Artists included: Ab 17, Addy Nagar, ARJN, Asal Kolaar, Bhaskar, Dasagriva, Dizlaw, GABRI, GhAatak, Hurricane, Ikka, Jaskaran, Karma, KD Desirock, KDS, Kim The Beloved, Lil Bhavi, M.H.R x JOKER390P, Meaow, Naam Sujal, OG Lucifer, Param, pho, RANJ x Clifr, Reble, Seedhe Maut, Shikriwal, Uniyal, Vaibhav, Vichaar, Yelhomie, Young Aytee, Yung DSA, and Yung Sammy.

Rap 91 LIVE echoed the spirit of Rap 91, Spotify’s flagship hip-hop playlist in India. It spotlighted on voices from across the country.

Today, Rap 91 ranks among the 10 most-followed rap playlists globally on Spotify, underscoring the growing impact of Indian hip-hop on the world stage. Over the past year alone, the playlist has grown by over 60%, adding more than 150,000 new followers.

Additionally, Spotify’s language-specific Rap 91 playlists — in Haryanvi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, and more — together with the flagship playlist, now boast an impressive 1.5 million+ followers.