Spotify Rap 91 LIVE Returns With Its Fourth And Biggest Edition Yet

Spotify Rap 91 LIVE, a celebration of India’s rap scene, returned for its fourth edition this year, featuring some of the biggest hip-hop artists from across the country.
Rap 91, Spotify’s flagship hip-hop playlist in India, has come up as the go-to destination for fans to discover the very best of Indian hip-hop, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists and voices from every corner of the country. The event was held at NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai, on October 16.
This year’s Rap 91 LIVE featured over 30 artists performing in nearly 10 languages. Artists included: Ab 17, Addy Nagar, ARJN, Asal Kolaar, Bhaskar, Dasagriva, Dizlaw, GABRI, GhAatak, Hurricane, Ikka, Jaskaran, Karma, KD Desirock, KDS, Kim The Beloved, Lil Bhavi, M.H.R x JOKER390P, Meaow, Naam Sujal, OG Lucifer, Param, pho, RANJ x Clifr, Reble, Seedhe Maut, Shikriwal, Uniyal, Vaibhav, Vichaar, Yelhomie, Young Aytee, Yung DSA, and Yung Sammy.
Rap 91 LIVE echoed the spirit of Rap 91, Spotify’s flagship hip-hop playlist in India. It spotlighted on voices from across the country.
Today, Rap 91 ranks among the 10 most-followed rap playlists globally on Spotify, underscoring the growing impact of Indian hip-hop on the world stage. Over the past year alone, the playlist has grown by over 60%, adding more than 150,000 new followers.
Additionally, Spotify’s language-specific Rap 91 playlists — in Haryanvi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, and more — together with the flagship playlist, now boast an impressive 1.5 million+ followers.
MAX URB_N x SPOTIFY RAP91 — Where Style Meets Bars
Rap has always been a statement of movement, attitude, and identity. That same spirit came alive through the Max URB_N x Spotify RAP91 collaboration, which returned for its fourth edition this year.
Blending fashion with hip-hop, the partnership spotlighted India’s growing rap movement and the creators shaping its sound and style. Building on the momentum of the first #ShuffleItUp anthem, the latest edition expanded its scope, bringing together artists from across the country — from underground voices to established names — for new tracks and performances that reflected the raw, unfiltered pulse of Indian hip-hop.
The collaboration underscored how deeply street culture influences youth identity today. For many young listeners and creators, hip-hop is as much about how you look and express yourself as it is about what you say. Through campaigns like #ShuffleItUp and IYKYDK, Max URB_N has tapped into that space — giving young artists and fans a platform to express individuality and community through music and style.
Since its launch in 2024, the brand has cultivated a growing network of creators who use fashion and hip-hop as tools for self-expression. Partnering with Spotify RAP91, it continues to amplify that movement, keeping India’s rap scene visible, connected, and culturally relevant.