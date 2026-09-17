L&T’s SNS Era: How S. N. Subrahmanyan Transformed India’s Engineering Giant

When Larsen & Toubro announced plans in 2026 to build a gigawatt scale AI Factory, including a facility designed around 10,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, it looked at first like an unusual move for a company whose reputation rests on roads, bridges and heavy engineering. Looked at more closely, the move reads less like a departure from that business and more like an extension of it, and the nine years leading up to it explain why.

S N Subrahmanyan, known as SNS, joined L&T in 1984 as a project planning engineer and rose through its construction and infrastructure businesses before taking charge as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on July 1, 2017, and later as Chairman and Managing Director from October 1, 2023. He inherited a company that was already large by any measure, with gross revenue of around ₹1.20 lakh crore and a consolidated order book of roughly ₹2.63 lakh crore in FY2017-18. Nearly a decade later, revenue has grown to ₹2.86 lakh crore, the order book has climbed to a record ₹7.40 lakh crore and order inflows have touched ₹4.36 lakh crore. Those numbers describe a company that has not just grown but has kept redefining what it is willing to build.

Infrastructure remains the base of that growth, with a project list from this period that includes the Statue of Unity, major airport works, the ITER Cryostat, the K9 Vajra artillery programme, the Atal Setu sea link and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. What stands out more, though, is how global the business has become. International orders made up 58 percent of total order inflow in FY2025-26, 52 percent of the consolidated order book and 54 percent of revenue, figures that would have been unthinkable for a company once defined almost entirely by the Indian infrastructure story.