Sandalwood Actress Shwetha R Prasad Celebrates Regal Jewellers’ 1st Anniversary

The brand is grateful for the acceptance and love shown by the people of Karnataka and appreciated their customers by conducting fun and engaging activities at the store, all around stunning jewellery and even more amazing anniversary offers. Sandalwood actress Shwetha R Prasad was present at the event to celebrate with the brand and many of its loyal customers, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The day started off with the MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, Mr Vibin Shivdas and his wife, Mrs Pallavi Namdev, along with the team from Regal Jewellers addressing the media and celebrating the anniversary with a cake cutting ceremony.

Mr Vibin thanked the state of Karnataka for supporting the brand, crediting their trust in the brand for the success of Regal Jewellers in their mission to bring wholesale pricing for jewellery to as many communities as possible. Actress Shwetha Prasad spoke of the brand’s massive growth in Bengaluru and highlighted their USP of offering stunning jewellery at wholesale value.

The first activity of the day was a fashion show where customers got a chance to walk the ramp in their own unique style. Winners were selected by the panel of fashion experts and they received gift hampers from Regal Jewellers.

An interactive makeover session followed the fashion show during which the makeup experts from Regal Jewellers gave customers many useful makeover tips. The female customers who were present at the event were excited to get involved in this activity.