Markets Are Uncertain Again. Should You Pause Your Investments?

ARN: DM/04/26/33777 Disclaimers: HDFC Life Click 2 Invest (UIN: 101L178V01) a Unit Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan. Unit Linked Life Insurance products are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in Unit Linked Life Insurance policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. The Linked Insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of fifth year. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the Insurance Company, HDFC Life is only the name of the brand and HDFC Life Click 2 Invest (UIN: 101L178V01) is only the name of the unit linked life insurance contract. The name of the company, name of the brand and name of the contract does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your insurance agent or the intermediary or policy document of the insurer. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns Tax laws are subject to change from time to time. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101. Registered Office: Lodha Excelus, 13th Floor, Apollo Mills Compound, N.M. Joshi Marg, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai 400 011. Tel No: (022)67516666. The name /letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited and is used by HDFC Life under licence from HDFC Bank Limited. For more details on risk factors, associated terms and conditions and exclusions please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERS • IRDAI is not involved in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.