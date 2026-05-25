Dubai Entrepreneur Satish Sanpal Brings Luxury To Netflix’s Desi Bling

Adding another dimension to his growing global profile, Satish Sanpal is now starring in Netflix’s highly anticipated reality series Desi Bling, which premiered on May 20, 2026. The show offers an exclusive look into Dubai’s elite Indian social circle, showcasing luxury lifestyles, influence, ambition, and high-profile personalities. The recently released show highlights Sanpal alongside his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, presenting the couple as one of the standout power duos of the series. Since its release, the show has already generated significant buzz across India, Dubai, and the global Indian diaspora, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences and media alike for its glamorous portrayal of Dubai’s ultra-luxury Desi community.