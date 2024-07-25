Transforming Twilight Years: Serenity For Elders and Offspring

How can elder care services innovate to provide consistent support and companionship, ensuring seniors remain independent and connected to loved ones, even over distances?

Elder's wish to remain independent has constantly stood out in our research. Most seniors prefer to live in their own homes even if it means dealing with the attendant challenges and inconveniences. Familiar surroundings and long-time community connections play significant roles in their emotional well-being.

While different models of elder care services are emerging in India and worldwide, at Samarth we focus on Ageing-at-home. Over the years, we have assisted thousands of families, engaged with tens of thousands of seniors in our community in India and touched nearly a million through our various initiatives.

At Samarth, elderly care meets innovation. It combines human care with technology to support elder’s core needs of independence, healthcare, emergency support and companionship.

Our process starts with a comprehensive assessment of individual situations and physical, social and emotional needs that act as building blocks for tailored care programs. To provide preventive and prompt medical services, we also maintain a network of home health providers, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres to address all health needs.

The approach keeps the seniors connected, enabled, and as independent as possible while closing the geographic distances thereby ensuring peace of mind and happiness for the elderly as well as their children.