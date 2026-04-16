Siddhant Dhuwali On Why Consistency Matters Most In The Restaurant Business

In an industry driven by trends, visual appeal, and constant innovation, consistency often takes a back seat in conversations around restaurant success. However, restaurateur Siddhant Dhuwali believes that consistency remains one of the most critical yet underrated factors in building a lasting hospitality brand.
Operating ventures such as Baglami, La Cena, and Di Mora, Siddhant Dhuwali has observed that while new concepts and aesthetics may attract guests initially, it is consistency that brings them back. From the quality of food to the standard of service and even the overall ambience, every detail contributes to how a guest remembers a restaurant.
According to Siddhant Dhuwali, maintaining consistency is one of the most challenging aspects of running a restaurant.
“It is relatively easy to create a strong first impression, but sustaining that experience every single day is what defines a successful restaurant. Guests expect the same quality each time they visit, and meeting that expectation requires discipline across the entire team".Siddhant Dhuwali
This focus on consistency extends beyond the kitchen. For Siddhant Dhuwali, it includes staff training, guest interaction, and operational processes that ensure a seamless experience. Even small inconsistencies, he notes, can impact how guests perceive a brand over time.
Another important aspect is building systems that support long-term stability. Rather than relying solely on individual talent, Siddhant Dhuwali emphasizes the importance of structured processes that allow restaurants to function efficiently even during high pressure situations.
While the restaurant industry continues to evolve with new trends and formats, Siddhant Dhuwali believes that consistency will always remain a key differentiator. Restaurants that can deliver a reliable and high quality experience are the ones that ultimately build trust and long term customer loyalty.
As competition intensifies across India’s dining landscape, Siddhant Dhuwali’s approach highlights an essential truth. In the long run, it is not just innovation but consistency that sustains success in the restaurant business.