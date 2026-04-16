Siddhant Dhuwali On Why Consistency Matters Most In The Restaurant Business

In an industry driven by trends, visual appeal, and constant innovation, consistency often takes a back seat in conversations around restaurant success. However, restaurateur Siddhant Dhuwali believes that consistency remains one of the most critical yet underrated factors in building a lasting hospitality brand.

Operating ventures such as Baglami, La Cena, and Di Mora, Siddhant Dhuwali has observed that while new concepts and aesthetics may attract guests initially, it is consistency that brings them back. From the quality of food to the standard of service and even the overall ambience, every detail contributes to how a guest remembers a restaurant.

According to Siddhant Dhuwali, maintaining consistency is one of the most challenging aspects of running a restaurant.