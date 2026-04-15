Regal Jewellers Inaugurates Two New Showrooms In Jayanagar And HSR Layout

Marking a key expansion milestone, Regal Jewellers inaugurated two new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout, further extending its reach across Bengaluru. The launch ceremony was graced by acclaimed actor Rishab Shetty on April 10, 2026.
The timing aligns with peak festive and wedding shopping, especially with Akshaya Tritiya around the corner, offering customers access to attractive inaugural offers and the brand’s signature wholesale pricing.
The launch events saw strong customer participation, with visitors exploring an extensive selection of intricately designed gold and diamond jewellery. The enthusiastic response underscores the brand’s increasing recognition and credibility in the market.
“It’s wonderful to see Regal Jewellers expanding and connecting with more people across Karnataka. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavors.”Rishab Shetty, Indian actor, film director and producer
These new additions build on the success of Regal Jewellers' existing outlets in Kammanahalli, Malleshwaram, and Marathahalli. The brand is also gearing up to open another showroom in R R Nagar, continuing its steady growth across key Bengaluru locations.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said, “We sincerely thank Rishab Shetty for his presence and our customers for their continued trust. This motivates us to expand further and serve more communities.”
Since its establishment in 1978, Regal Jewellers has built a strong reputation for quality, trust, and affordability. Its wholesale pricing approach continues to make fine jewellery accessible without compromising on craftsmanship.
To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, Regal Jewellers is rolling out exclusive festive offers across all its Bengaluru stores. For inquiries, contact 8724909090.
Regal Jewellers, established in 1978, is a legacy brand known for its certified jewellery, exceptional craftsmanship, and customer-centric approach. With multiple outlets across Bengaluru, the brand continues to grow its footprint while maintaining its commitment to value and quality.