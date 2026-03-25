How To Get Your Refrigerator Summer-Ready And Save On Electricity Bills?

Summer can be tough on your refrigerator. Higher temperatures, frequent power cuts, and voltage fluctuations put extra strain on the appliance—whether it is a compact single-door unit or a feature-rich Samsung fridge. Without proper maintenance, this strain can lead to spoilage, uneven cooling, and a compressor that runs constantly. The good news is that a few simple checks before peak summer can help prevent most of these issues. And if your refrigerator is old or not cooling efficiently, upgrading to a newer model can be a smart investment for your kitchen this season.
Buying a new refrigerator can feel like a big expense, but the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale makes it more manageable. With the Easy EMI Loan, you can spread the cost into easy monthly instalments and choose repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Many models also come with zero down payment, so you can bring one home without an upfront cost. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, upgrading your kitchen is both convenient and budget-friendly.
Why pre-summer refrigerator maintenance matters
Most people only think about their refrigerator when something stops working, usually in the middle of summer, when food is at the highest risk of spoiling. Poor maintenance leads to uneven cooling, food spoilage, ice buildup, and higher electricity bills. A little attention now can save you from a costly repair or an urgent replacement later.
Refrigerator maintenance checklist before summer
Here are the key checks to run through before summer arrives. Some you can do yourself, and some worth leaving to a professional.
Clean the condenser coils: Dusty coils reduce cooling efficiency and increase power consumption. Unplug the unit, brush off the dust, and wipe down with a dry cloth.
Check door seals: Loose or worn gaskets let cold air escape. Close the door on a piece of paper, if it slips out easily, the seal needs attention. Clean with mild soap and water or replace if damaged.
Set the right temperature: Colder is not always better. Stick to 3°C–5°C for the fridge and -15°C to -18°C for the freezer to keep food fresh without running up your electricity bill.
Defrost when needed: Frost buildup in direct cool refrigerators blocks airflow. Defrost once ice exceeds half a centimetre, switch off, let it melt, dry the interior, and switch back on.
Give it room to breathe: Keep your fridge away from heat sources and direct sunlight. Leave 2–3 inches of space at the back and sides for proper airflow.
Top refrigerators to consider this summer
If your current fridge is not keeping up, here is a look at some of the best models available right now across brands, sizes, and budgets:
*Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, promotional offers, and model variant. Please check the latest price and available offers at the partner store before purchase.
Limited-time offers on refrigerators from top brands
Bajaj Finserv partner stores are running brand-level deals that make upgrading even more affordable. Here is a quick look at what is available right now:
*Offers are limited-time and subject to change. Verify current availability at your nearest partner store.
Why upgrade your refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv?
If your refrigerator struggles despite regular maintenance, upgrading to a new model is the smartest solution. With Bajaj Finserv’s Summer Sale offers, you can purchase the latest models through Easy EMIs, zero down payment schemes, and exclusive seasonal discounts designed to fit every budget. To help you save even more, the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combines brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits.
Browse online: Explore refrigerators from top brands on Bajaj Mall. Compare features such as capacity, star ratings, and cooling technology.
Visit partner stores: Experience models in person at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000 cities, with expert guidance available.
Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Many refrigerator models come with zero down payment for instant ownership.
Check eligibility online: Quickly verify pre‑approved loan limit by entering a mobile number and OTP.
Use Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly with a paperless checkout process.
Do not wait for a breakdown in the middle of summer. Browse the best refrigerators on Bajaj Mall today, compare fridge prices across brands and sizes, and bring one home with Bajaj Finserv before the heat sets in.