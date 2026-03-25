How To Get Your Refrigerator Summer-Ready And Save On Electricity Bills?

Summer can be tough on your refrigerator. Higher temperatures, frequent power cuts, and voltage fluctuations put extra strain on the appliance—whether it is a compact single-door unit or a feature-rich Samsung fridge. Without proper maintenance, this strain can lead to spoilage, uneven cooling, and a compressor that runs constantly. The good news is that a few simple checks before peak summer can help prevent most of these issues. And if your refrigerator is old or not cooling efficiently, upgrading to a newer model can be a smart investment for your kitchen this season.

Buying a new refrigerator can feel like a big expense, but the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale makes it more manageable. With the Easy EMI Loan, you can spread the cost into easy monthly instalments and choose repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Many models also come with zero down payment, so you can bring one home without an upfront cost. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, upgrading your kitchen is both convenient and budget-friendly.