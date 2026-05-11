Rajesh Bothra: The Man Who Bets On People Before Ideas

The Bothra Mentorship framework: Three principles

Across his years of working with young entrepreneurs, Rajesh Bothra has distilled his mentorship approach into three principles that he returns to consistently:

1. Honesty over comfort.

Rajesh Bothra does not mentor to be liked. He mentors to be useful. That means telling people clearly when their thinking is flawed, when their execution is weak, and when they are about to make a mistake he has seen derail careers before. In an ecosystem saturated with cheerleading, he offers something increasingly scarce: a straight answer.

2. Long game over quick wins.

One of the most consistent pieces of advice Rajesh Bothra gives young entrepreneurs is to resist the pressure to optimise for the short term. Build the right habits, the right relationships, and the right reputation — and the results will follow. This is a harder message to deliver in an era of viral success stories and overnight valuations, but it is one he delivers without apology.

3. Confidence is a skill, not a trait.

Perhaps the most personally significant contribution Bothra makes to the entrepreneurs he works with is the systematic rebuilding of self-belief. Many talented founders — particularly first-generation entrepreneurs from non-elite backgrounds — carry an invisible ceiling of what they think is possible for someone like them. Rajesh Bothra’s job, as he sees it, is to raise that ceiling.