How To Achieve Clear Vision Without Glasses? Dr. Rajesh Bhatia Has The Solution

A good vision is essentially what allows us to properly navigate through our daily lives. Be it working, relaxing or even maintaining our overall well-being, it is crucial for everything we do. But did you know that improving eye health could also significantly boost our economy? A global study by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and Professor Kevin Frick from Johns Hopkins University reveals that better eye care could add a staggering $27 billion to India's economy every year.
Fortunately, science has made remarkable strides in eye health. Recent advancements in refractive eye care technology are making it possible to achieve clear vision without glasses.
Dr. Rajesh Bhatia, who is a Lucknow-based renowned Ophthalmologist (eye specialist), explained that the surge in myopia can largely be attributed to increased screen time, especially among younger individuals. Over the past 10-15 years, there has been a significant rise in the use of laptops, mobiles, and tablets. This prolonged screen exposure leads to eye dryness, prompting people to rub their eyes, which in turn exacerbates myopia and myopic astigmatism.
He also elaborated on various laser procedures available for vision correction. These include PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy), LASIK (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis), Lenticule Extraction, and the latest innovation from Johnson & Johnson, SILK™ (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis).
For those considering vision correction, embracing these latest technologies can ensure speed, accuracy, and safety. By choosing a hospital equipped with the latest procedures and guided by experienced doctors, one can achieve the best possible outcomes for their vision.
