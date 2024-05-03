Punit Balan Group Unveils India's Pioneering Constitution Park

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh remarked, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to our nation's evolving needs. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and underscores our Fundamental Duties. It's crucial for every citizen to understand their rights and fulfill their duties. Through this, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047".

He further emphasized the pivotal role of initiatives like the Constitution Park in fostering civic consciousness among the residents of Pune. "The Constitution Park serves as a significant initiative by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities." added Lt. Gen. Singh.