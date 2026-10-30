Beyond Guilt-Free Sweets: Priyasha Saluja On Mindful Festive Eating

Festive celebrations are synonymous with indulgence. How can we enjoy our favourite festive treats without the guilt?

Priyasha Saluja: I think the first thing we need to change is the idea that enjoying something sweet during a festival is something we need to feel guilty about. Food is such a big part of how we celebrate in India. It’s about family, tradition, sharing and so many memories we’ve grown up with.

For me, it’s not about avoiding your favourite mithai or counting every calorie during Diwali. It’s about being a little more conscious of what you’re eating, choosing good-quality ingredients where you can, and actually enjoying what you choose to eat.

Today, we have so many possibilities to make desserts differently, using ingredients like dates, nuts, millets and dark chocolate. So you can absolutely enjoy a rich, satisfying dessert while also being more mindful of what goes into it. I don’t think the two have to be mutually exclusive.

And if there’s a traditional sweet you absolutely love, have it! One festive meal isn’t going to define your health. What matters is how you eat and take care of yourself consistently, throughout the year.