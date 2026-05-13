How A Personal Loan Can Help You Handle A Financial Emergency?

Immediate access to funds

One of the key advantages of a personal loan during a financial emergency is the ability to access funds within a relatively short time frame, depending on the lender's process and the applicant's profile.

● Loan applications can often be completed through digital channels like Net Banking and mobile banking apps without the need to visit a branch.

● Eligibility assessment and approval timelines may vary based on documentation and credit evaluation.

● Pre-approved offers may be available to existing customers through digital channels, often with minimal or no documentation, helping reduce processing time and making access to funds quicker

The availability of digital application journeys, including online personal loan applications and streamlined verification processes, enables quicker access to funds.

For example, major banks such as ICICI Bank offer fully digital personal loan journeys, including pre-approved loan offers and instant loan facilities for eligible customers, subject to internal assessment and applicable terms and conditions.