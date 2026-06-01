Earning ₹60,000/Month? Here's The Ideal Personal Loan Amount You Qualify For

How lenders calculate: How much personal loan can I get on 60000 salary?

Lenders pull your application through two main mathematical filters before arriving at an approved loan disbursement amount.

1. The multiplier method

This is the simplest screening tool used during the initial loan assessment. If you work for a Tier-1 corporate employer, have high job stability, and hold an excellent credit score, lenders lean toward the higher side of the multiplier.

Conservative Multiplier (10x): ₹6,00,000

Aggressive Multiplier (24x): ₹14,40,000

2. The FOIR Method (Fixed obligation to income ratio)

The FOIR method is the ultimate decider. Lenders assume that you need at least 45% to 50% of your salary for regular living expenses like rent, food, and lifestyle costs. Therefore, your total monthly debt repayments (including the new loan EMI) cannot exceed 50% to 55% of your net income.

For a ₹60,000 salary, your maximum allowed monthly EMI cap is ₹30,000.

If you have zero existing liabilities, that entire ₹30,000 can go toward your new personal loan. At an average interest rate of 11.5% per annum for a 5-year tenure, a ₹30,000 EMI translates to a loan amount of approximately ₹13.5 Lakhs.