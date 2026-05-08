Students From Parul University Secure TCS Placements With Outstanding Packages

These placement outcomes also highlight student’s preparedness to adapt, solve, and perform in a rapid dynamic corporate environment. With students securing packages in the range ₹3.46 LPA to ₹9 LPA, these placements are a reflection of the opportunities available for students in the real world. Moreover, 108 students have successfully secured placements at Reliance Industries Limited, further showcasing the potential of the students. Overall, 3500+ students from the batch of 2026 have secured notable placements at renowned national and multinational companies during the current season of placements. 157 students have been offered placement at Capgemini, while some students have secured placements at top companies like Microsoft, Cognizant, LTM, HashedIn by Deloitte, and Hexaware among others.

Marking their place among top-tier talent, students have also secured 23 marquee offers from ₹20 LPA and above, within well-known multinational companies, whereas four students have been ranked amongst the top 100 learners in the country through the LinkedIn Mentorship Program.

Addressing this accomplishment, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President stated, "This success story is the result of the efforts of each student who has remained committed to his or her path of learning. This placement success story covers various placements with packages starting from ₹3.46 LPA to ₹9 LPA. We have always been here to train our students to grab these opportunities."