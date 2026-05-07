Orris Group Adopts ED-S For Smarter Real Estate Development

The Indian real estate market is undergoing a major shift. While the focus used to be simply on "location and luxury," today’s homebuyers are looking for something more: reliability, transparency, and smarter living environments. Leading this change in North India is Orris Group, a developer that is moving away from traditional construction methods toward a more modern, tech-enabled approach.

By adopting a system known as Engineering Data Systems (ED-S), Orris Group is setting a new standard for how infrastructure is planned, built, and managed. This move is not just about using new gadgets; it is about using data to ensure that every home is built with precision and delivered on time.