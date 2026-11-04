One Eye Looks Smaller? Try This Quick Selfie Test

Most faces are a little uneven, and that is completely normal. But if one eye has started to look smaller, a two-minute test with your phone camera can tell you more.

She came in with her phone already open. A photo from her sister's wedding, the whole family lined up and smiling, and in it, she said, her left eye looked smaller than her right. She had spent the week zooming in on it. The lighting? The angle? A bad night's sleep?

She was in her thirties, perfectly well, and nothing about her face felt different to her. It only looked different in pictures.

If you have had a version of this moment, this is the right read for you.