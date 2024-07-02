Nu By Clear: From Source to Sip, Natural and Unaltered

NU by Clear, is a natural mineral water sourced from the Himalayas, often called the “Roof of the World”, showcasing nature’s raw power and pristine beauty. This water undergoes natural filtration through the Himalayan rocks for almost two decades, enriching NU with natural minerals and a cool, energizing taste.
NU by Clear, with its “Elements from the Roof of the World” collection, is an experience of purity, beauty, and resilience of the extraordinary Himalayan region with every sip. The “Elements” collection draws inspiration from the region’s glaciers, majestic mountains, breathtaking sunrises, rich flora and fauna, telling a unique story of this majestic region’s untouched wonders.
Every drop of NU by Clear is naturally infused with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and bicarbonate. It maintains a balanced pH, all of which contribute to enhancing overall well-being.
“As a forward-thinking brand which understands the unique requirements of consumers, we have recognised the increased need for natural mineral water, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the addition of NU by Clear, we aim to place ourselves on par with the leading natural mineral water brands in the country but with added value to consumers. Our NU range embodies luxury and sophistication and is perfect for fine dining, 5-star hotels, gourmet outlets, and more.”Nayan Shah, CEO & Founder of Clear Premium Water
NU by Clear provides an experience of purity, beauty, and resilience from the Himalayas to your glass. Available in 250 ml, 500 ml, and 1-litre bottles, it comes in a collection of four labels: Aqua Master, Glacier Blue, Mystic Mountain, and Sunrise Splendour, all packed together in each case.
Embrace the untamed spirit of the Himalayas with NU by Clear, where every drop promises purity and wellness.
