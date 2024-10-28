One Changemaker Can Ignite a Movement: Nirvaan Didwania's Vision

18-year old Nirvaan Didwania, who is empowering rural communities through solar power was asked, "What inspired you to take this path?" His response reveals a deep-seated commitment to solving problems. "I have always been drawn to solving problems through science and technology, but my specific interest in solar energy was solidified during my internship at Avaada Energy. There, I worked with cutting-edge solar technologies, but what truly inspired me was witnessing the energy disparity in rural areas. I realized that affordable, renewable energy could transform communities."

His experiences highlighted a stark reality: reliable energy access should be a right, not a privilege. Nirvaan noticed that the constant power problems in rural communities could have fatal consequences. This realization drove him to establish SolarGlide Systems, a company dedicated to bridging the gap between advanced solar technologies and the needs of underserved populations.