What Are New-Age ULIPs And Are They A Smarter Choice For Young Professionals?

Traditional vs. New-Age

When it came to financial security, earlier generations often chose options that had less risk. The traditional ULIP, which combined life insurance with an investment component, worked well in its time, but it had its limitations. Traditional ULIPs were known for high charges and less transparency and lacked customization. This means that investors had very little flexibility to adapt their plans.

Today’s generation, on the other hand, wants more than just stability. For them, new-age ULIPs have turned out to be a game-changer. These plans come with reduced charges, greater transparency and tech-enabled features that put the user in full control of their investment journey.

So, what do these modern ULIPs really improve on compared to the old model?