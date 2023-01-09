Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Have Your Club Night Fix

Still in the festive mode and wishing to go back to the NYE celebrations? The world may have braced itself for the challenges of 2023 but you can still limp your way through January. How?

By updating your club night playlist. And nothing sets your house party in a la la la motion than a cocktail of lit Punjabi songs.

Featuring Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh, Anshul Garg presents La La La, a funky "thirst trap" of a song perfect for club night outs.

Rohanpreet even shared a teaser video of their song on their Instagram profile. The newlyweds were seen enjoying their coffee in bed in a hotel room while they grooved to La La La. Neha captioned the post, "This is called a La La La Morning!!"