Actor and global style icon Nargis Fakhri candidly about overcoming persistent knee injuries, sharing insights into her decision to pursue stem cell–based regenerative therapy rather than surgical intervention.
Describing herself as “super active” and deeply committed to dancing and fitness, Fakhri revealed that years of high-impact choreography, rehearsals, and physically demanding routines gradually took a toll on her knees. She was diagnosed with meniscal tears in both knees — injuries commonly associated with repetitive rotational stress and cumulative wear. Over time, she began experiencing discomfort, stiffness, and reduced mobility that interfered not only with her professional commitments but also with her daily training regimen. Although surgery was recommended on multiple occasions, she chose to postpone it, concerned about downtime and long-term joint implications. Instead, she pursued conservative management for several years, including structured physical therapy, strengthening programs, and rehabilitation protocols. While these measures provided partial and temporary relief, she noted that they did not fully restore her confidence in movement or resolve the underlying issue.
Her turning point came after consulting Dr. Venkatesh (Ven), a globally recognized physician in regenerative and interventional orthopaedics. Known for his expertise in biologic therapies and minimally invasive joint procedures, Dr. Movva is regarded within medical circles for helping bridge cutting-edge orthobiologic science with real-world patient care.
Following bone marrow–derived stem cell therapy and adjunct platelet growth factor treatments, Fakhri reports feeling “about 80 percent better” just two and a half months later. She shared that she now feels stronger, more confident in her movement, and better informed about her long-term joint health.
She also mentioned receiving booster platelet growth factor injections for previous neck and lower back injuries.
Treatment was performed at Regen OrthoSport, where regenerative orthopaedics focusses on minimally invasive biologic therapies such as Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) and advanced platelet preparations. These treatments are increasingly being considered for joint injuries, arthritis, sports-related wear and tear, and chronic spine conditions.
Fakhri encouraged others facing musculoskeletal challenges to explore all medically appropriate options before proceeding with surgery, emphasizing the importance of understanding available alternatives and seeking expert consultation.
As regenerative medicine continues to gain global momentum, stories like Fakhri’s reflect a broader shift in how patients are thinking about recovery, mobility, and long-term joint preservation.