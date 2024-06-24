Engineering Dreams Achieved: Students of Narayana Excel in JEE ADVANCED 2024

With a vast network of 800+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 230+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies.

Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

To know more, visit us at: https://www.narayanagroup.com/.