How does a moratorium work?

It's a window at the start of the loan, often three to twelve months, in which you don't repay principal. What happens to interest depends on the sanction terms. Some lenders collect interest monthly during the pause. Others don't collect it at all. They add it to the loan balance instead, which is called capitalisation.

That difference matters. Interest runs at the contracted business loan interest rate for the whole moratorium, paid or not. When it's added, you begin repaying with a balance bigger than what you borrowed, and every later month's interest is worked out on that bigger number. Add the fact that repayment now has to fit into a shorter stretch, and the instalment ends up higher than it would be on a standard schedule.

What the interest total hides is breathing room. A new business can use its cash in the months when cash is scarcest, for stock, hiring or marketing, without an instalment competing for the same money.