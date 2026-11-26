Technology is another important consideration in this process. Across industries, digital platforms and automation are changing how businesses manage operations, engage customers, and improve productivity. In hospitality, technology can support functions such as reservations, pricing, inventory management, and service coordination. These systems can improve operational efficiency while allowing employees to devote greater attention to guest interactions. MGM Maran's approach to this development has been associated with nuanced automation, where technology complements human capabilities rather than replacing the personal element of service.

As he explains, “Innovation should empower people and improve the way we serve our customers.” This approach places the purpose of technological adoption at the centre of business modernisation. Its relevance extends beyond hospitality, with logistics operations benefiting from improved route planning and coordination, while manufacturing can use automated processes and real-time monitoring to strengthen consistency. The objective is to identify practical applications that address operational requirements rather than adopt technology simply to follow industry trends.

For family-led enterprises, another important consideration is ensuring that organisational knowledge and values remain relevant across generations. The transition from a founder-led business to a professionally managed, diversified organisation involves more than continuity of ownership. It requires the development of leadership capabilities, effective management practices, and an environment where new ideas can contribute to the organisation's progress. In this context, MGM Maran's role represents the responsibility of connecting the founder's entrepreneurial vision with the expectations of a changing business environment.

The MGM Group's development since 1963 demonstrates how a strong entrepreneurial foundation can support diversification and expansion across generations. Its evolution also highlights that business continuity does not depend on preserving every existing practice. Instead, it requires identifying the principles worth retaining while remaining receptive to new approaches, technologies, and opportunities.

Ultimately, tradition and transformation can work together when guided by a clear understanding of an organisation's purpose. For MGM Maran, connecting the MGM Group's legacy with changing market needs involves maintaining the values that shaped its identity while recognising the importance of adaptation. This balance offers a relevant perspective on how established family businesses can approach growth, leadership, and long-term sustainability in an increasingly dynamic business landscape.