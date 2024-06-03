Malabar Group Expands ‘Hunger-Free World’ Initiative to Combat Global Hunger

Nearly one in ten people around the world go to bed hungry each night. In India alone, 16% of the population is undernourished. Thus, the need to recognize this as a global crisis is more urgent than ever before.

Understanding this crisis, Malabar Group started the ‘Hunger-Free World’ initiative to fight against hunger, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. This programme, aimed at providing nutritious meals to those in need, is set for a significant expansion. Since its inception, the Hunger-Free World programme has distributed over 31,000 food packets daily across 37 cities in 16 states, including Union Territories in India and several centers in Gulf countries. This widespread reach has been of great use in addressing hunger and supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.