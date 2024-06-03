Malabar Group Expands ‘Hunger-Free World’ Initiative to Combat Global Hunger

Nearly one in ten people around the world go to bed hungry each night. In India alone, 16% of the population is undernourished. Thus, the need to recognize this as a global crisis is more urgent than ever before.
Understanding this crisis, Malabar Group started the ‘Hunger-Free World’ initiative to fight against hunger, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. This programme, aimed at providing nutritious meals to those in need, is set for a significant expansion. Since its inception, the Hunger-Free World programme has distributed over 31,000 food packets daily across 37 cities in 16 states, including Union Territories in India and several centers in Gulf countries. This widespread reach has been of great use in addressing hunger and supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.
Extending the Helping Hand
To increase this impact, Malabar Group announced an expansion of the programme to distribute 51,000 nutritious food packets daily. This plan will extend the initiative to 70 cities, ensuring more individuals receive the support. Integral to this expansion are the newly established modern kitchens in Amravati and Nagpur, designed to prepare nutritious food in a hygienic environment.
In addition to its domestic expansion, Malabar Group plans to extend the Hunger-Free World programme to Zambia. This represents a significant effort to address global hunger, focusing on providing essential nutritional support to school children in Zambia. In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Zambia ranked 110 out of 125 countries.
Partners in Progress
The Hunger-Free World programme is being executed with the help of social welfare NGO, Thanal - Daya Rehabilitation Trust. The collaboration involves setting up modern kitchens, identifying those in need, and delivering food packets directly to their doorsteps. To understand the issue better, volunteers conduct surveys to assess the social and economic causes of hunger.
As part of this programme, the partnership has initiated the ‘Grandma Home’ project. This initiative aims to support poor and orphaned elderly women by providing them with free food, accommodation, and healthcare. Currently, two Grandma Homes have been set up in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans underway to expand to Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and several cities in Kerala. This expansion will offer neglected and orphaned women a chance to live with dignity.
Spreading Hope
The recent expansion was flagged off at an event held at the Malabar Group office in Andheri, Mumbai. The event was attended by the chief guest, Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner of BMC. The ceremony included an oath-taking session, a short presentation on the Hunger-Free World initiative, and speeches from members of the Malabar Group and Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, Dean of Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital. Volunteers from the Malabar Group and Thanal - Daya Rehabilitation Trust distributed food packets to the needy outside KEM Hospital in Parel.
Through collaborative efforts and support, the effort to combat hunger will gain momentum. Let our actions speak volumes, echoing the promise of a brighter, more nourished future for all.
