Building Wellness, Not Just Stores: Maharishi Ayurveda's Retail Vision

[This article is authored by Ram Shrivastava, Director and Head of Global Expansion at Maharishi Ayurveda.]
As India's wellness economy continues to expand, legacy Ayurveda brands are rethinking how they engage with a new generation of consumers. Maharishi Ayurveda, one of the country's oldest Ayurvedic companies, has entered the next phase of its journey with the launch of its first flagship retail store in Delhi, marking a strategic shift from selling products to creating immersive wellness experiences.
Ram Shrivastava, Director, Maharishi Ayurveda Products, shares his insight about why organised retail is becoming central to the company's future, how consumer behaviour has evolved since the pandemic, and why the brand believes Ayurveda must be experienced not just purchased.
Ayurveda is a way of life, not just a product
While Maharishi Ayurveda entered organised retail last year through organic, natural and healthcare stores and is now available across nearly 2,500 outlets nationwide, we realised that Ayurveda is much more than a product it is an experience and a way of life.
An exclusive Maharishi Ayurveda store allows you to create that experience. We wanted to build a space where people can understand their individual wellness needs, interact with experts, and discover how Ayurveda can become a part of their everyday lives through simple, practical choices. Rather than being just a retail outlet, our flagship store is designed as a place of healing and holistic wellness, where consumers can take their first steps towards preventive healthcare and long-term well-being.
Why Delhi became the starting point
The decision was both strategic and personal. Delhi is home for us, so it felt natural to begin our retail journey here. At the same time, Delhi NCR is one of India's most aware and dynamic wellness markets, making it an ideal location for our first flagship store.
However, this is just the beginning. Our vision is to build a nationwide retail presence and make authentic Ayurveda more accessible to consumers across the country. Over the next year, we plan to expand with 10–15 stores across North India, followed by a phased rollout into other key markets.
Standing apart in an increasingly crowded Ayurveda market
What truly differentiates Maharishi Ayurveda is the purpose behind the brand. Our journey has never been driven solely by commercial success; it is rooted in the vision of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to create a disease-free society through the principles of authentic Ayurveda and preventive healthcare. Every product, initiative and retail experience is guided by that larger mission of improving people's health and well-being.
From a product standpoint, we maintain exceptionally high standards across every stage from sourcing and manufacturing to rigorous quality testing and scientific validation. Our commitment to internationally recognised certifications, including organic and COSMOS standards, further reflects our focus on authenticity, purity and quality. It's this combination of a purpose-led philosophy, traditional Ayurvedic wisdom and evidence-backed quality that sets Maharishi Ayurveda apart.
A shift from treatment to prevention
We don't see this as just a retail store, we see it as a space of healing. It's a place where people can explore the complete world of Maharishi Ayurveda, from everyday wellness essentials to specialised formulations that support holistic health and whole-being living.
Our vision was to create an environment that feels warm, welcoming and inspiring, rather than clinical or medicinal. We wanted consumers to experience Ayurveda as a way of life, not just as a remedy when they're unwell. Whether someone is beginning their wellness journey or looking for deeper, personalised solutions, this space offers something for everyone. It's designed to help people take simple, meaningful steps towards healthier living in an atmosphere that is vibrant, approachable and rooted in the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda."
Building a nationwide wellness network
COVID was a significant turning point in how people approached their health. Before the pandemic, many were focused on managing symptoms rather than addressing the underlying causes of illness. The pandemic made people realise that good health isn't just about treating problems as they arise it's about building resilience and preventing them in the first place.
This shift has brought greater relevance to Ayurveda because its philosophy is centred on identifying and addressing the root cause of health concerns rather than simply managing symptoms. Consumers today are increasingly seeking holistic, sustainable solutions that support long-term well-being, and that's where Ayurveda offers a distinct advantage. It's no longer seen only as a system of medicine for when you're unwell, but as a way of living that helps maintain balance, vitality and overall health.
Retail expansion Roadmap
Our retail journey began in 2025 through organised retail, and within a short span we have expanded our presence to over 2,500 retail outlets across India through a strong network of super stockists and distributors. The launch of our flagship store marks the next phase of this journey creating dedicated wellness spaces where consumers can experience Ayurveda beyond the product.
Over the next year, our focus is on expanding across North India with 10–15 exclusive Maharishi Ayurveda stores, followed by a phased rollout into other key markets. Alongside our exclusive stores, we will continue to strengthen our omnichannel presence through general trade, modern retail, e-commerce and quick commerce, ensuring consumers can access Maharishi Ayurveda wherever they choose to shop.
Our long-term aspiration is to build a robust nationwide retail network that makes authentic, evidence-based Ayurveda more accessible while positioning Maharishi Ayurveda as a trusted wellness destination. As consumer awareness around preventive healthcare continues to grow, we see significant opportunity to expand our retail footprint across the country over the next two to three years.
Ayurveda retail evolving in India over the next five years
Maharishi Ayurveda has been serving consumers for nearly four decades, and next year we proudly celebrate our 40th anniversary. Since our inception, our mission has remained unchanged to make authentic, high-quality Ayurveda accessible to people across the world.
India is the birthplace of Ayurveda, and we believe it is our responsibility to ensure that every Indian has access to this timeless knowledge and the highest-quality Ayurvedic products. Through our expanding retail presence, digital platforms and distribution network, we are working to bring authentic, evidence-based Ayurveda closer to consumers and make it a part of their everyday lives.