How Low Iron Impacts Tiredness And Hair Fall - The Science Explained

Have you ever wondered why you’re tired even after a full night’s sleep? Has your hair suddenly started feeling thinner or shedding more than usual? Does your focus slip halfway through the workday? While these may seem like simple signs of stress, for 1 in 2 women in India (as per The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)), these everyday issues are often the underlying cause of low iron.

Iron deficiency (iron is known to help reduce tiredness and maintain healthy hair) is among the most widespread nutritional gaps globally – especially in women. It quietly drains your energy, weakens your hair and nails, etc. These symptoms are often attributed to stress or lifestyle, as most women continue pushing through, unaware that low iron is one of the silent contributors to these everyday concerns.