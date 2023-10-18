LEGO® NINJAGO® With A Twist: Explore The Merged Realms And Source Dragons

Along with these, the LEGO® Group built the Dojo Academy between 22nd September to 1st October for aspiring young ninja recruits (kids between the ages of 5 to 12 years of age). The Dojo (ninja temple) will feature a series of fun building challenges – each focussed on different values like focus, agility, endurance and strength. It will teach kids the true virtues of being a ninja.

The Dojo will feature some epic play sets, Augmented Reality Zones (ARZs) built to interact with the NINJAGO world deeper, fun challenges, meet and greet with ninja mascots and the chance to get amazing LEGO® goodies!

The Dojo Academy not only saw the bestsellers, challenges and more but it also witnessed celebrity mommy influencer – Sameera Reddy and kids favourite gaming influencer Mythpat. Their presence got the kids excited, and the selfie games were on point for all.

The Dojo Academy highlighted the ninja characters and their elemental powers. Trained in the fictional martial art of "Spinjitzu" by their ancient and wise teacher, Master Wu, gave them the ability to fight against the forces of evil.