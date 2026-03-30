Why Addressing Learning Gaps Early Can Help Change A Child’s Future

Why early identification matters

What begins as difficulty with reading or basic maths can gradually affect a child’s confidence. A child who doesn’t understand a concept may begin to participate less. They may avoid speaking up, fall behind in class or feel labelled in ways that affect their self-belief. This is why early intervention matters. When a gap is noticed early and addressed with the right support, it gives children a chance to catch up before the problem grows. Just as importantly, it helps rebuild confidence before self-doubt becomes harder to overcome.

For over two decades, P&G Shiksha has been working to address these challenges, particularly among children in underserved communities. What began as a programme focused on improving school infrastructure has evolved into a more focused approach to learning outcomes. Today, the approach looks at both prevention and remediation.

Prevention focuses on strengthening early learning so that gaps don’t form in the first place. This includes early childhood education that supports cognitive, language, and social development. Remediation focuses on identifying where a child is struggling and helping them improve through targeted support. This shift reflects a deeper understanding of how learning gaps develop and how they can be addressed more effectively.

To deliver this on the ground, P&G Shiksha works with multiple partners. It works with Pratham Education Foundation that support early learning and community-based interventions. With Round Table India, P&G Shiksha is working to improve learning environments so that classrooms are more conducive to learning. These partnerships allow the programme to reach children across different regions and contexts, especially in communities where resources may be limited.