Laptop or Tablet? Here's What Actually Makes Sense In 2026

Which use cases favour a Tablet?

A tablet is a genuinely strong choice if your study or work pattern looks like this:

● Your programme is lecture-heavy and reading-intensive, with most submissions handled through a phone or shared computer

● You take handwritten notes and prefer a stylus over a keyboard

● Your institution's software runs in a browser or has a dedicated app

● Portability and battery life are your top priorities, and you rarely need to multitask across multiple applications

Students in humanities, design foundation courses, and certain MBA electives often find a tablet sufficient for the majority of their academic day. Creative professionals who sketch, annotate, or review visual work may also prefer a tablet for specific tasks.