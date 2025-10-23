Arunima Kumar: From India To The World, The Global Icon Redefining Kuchipudi

Where art meets impact

For Arunima, Kuchipudi is not confined to a stage. Her work has taken the form into UK hospitals, care homes, schools, and prisons, using movement as therapy and expression as freedom.

In one of her most moving projects, she trained women inmates at Tihar Jail, some of whom went on to perform outside prison walls. “When someone who’s forgotten how to hope begins to dance again,” she says, “that’s where real art begins.”

This balance of artistry and activism is what sets her apart. Each step she choreographs holds the rhythm of centuries, yet speaks to the urgencies of today inclusion, equality, and empath