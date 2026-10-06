Krea8’s Zero-Dilution Model Is Taking a New Approach To Creative Work

In an industry where every new agency arrives promising to “think differently”, Krea8 has chosen a slightly more pointed proposition: what if the problem isn’t a lack of ideas, but what happens to them after the idea is born?
That question sits at the centre of Krea8, an independent creative company founded by Kirti Doshi and Dileep Seshu Basina in Mumbai.
The agency describes itself as a “zero-dilution creative company” — built around the idea that a strong creative thought can lose its impact as it moves through layers of strategy, creative, production and execution. Krea8’s answer is to keep those functions closely connected, with the people who pitch the work also involved in bringing it to life.
It is an ambitious proposition for a new entrant, particularly in an Indian advertising market already crowded with established agencies, independent shops and specialist digital firms.
But Krea8’s founders are not approaching the business as newcomers to brand building.
Kirti Doshi, who serves as Founder and MD, has worked across advertising, brand marketing, events and digital marketing. Dileep Seshu, who joined as Co-founder and CEO, brings experience spanning creative and business roles at companies including BigBang.Social, Only Much Louder and TVA. His earlier work has included campaigns for brands such as Flipkart and Android, giving the founding team significant experience in consumer technology and launch-led marketing.
That combination of category experience and a new operating model is what Krea8 is hoping will become its advantage.
“We want to build a creative company that moves fast, stays profitable, and is deeply committed to doing great work, not just more work,” Basina has said while describing the thinking behind the company.
Doshi and Basina's approach appears to be deliberately different from the traditional agency playbook. Krea8 positions itself around four principles — care, conviction, clarity and craft — while its broader offering spans brand strategy and identity, advertising, branded content, social, influencer strategy, experiential, product launches, GTM campaigns, AI-powered content and production.
And while the company is still young — Krea8 was founded in 2026 — it has moved quickly to put that philosophy into practice.
Among its early work is the Lava Virat smartphone campaign for Flipkart, where Krea8 developed the “Shaq Hatao, Lava Uthao” platform around the consumer doubts that often influence smartphone purchases. The campaign was followed by strong early sales, with Krea8 reporting that all units were sold within 24 hours of launch.
For Doshi, the thinking is less about making advertising louder and more about making it matter.
“India doesn’t need another agency that simply adds to the noise,” Doshi said in commentary around the Lava campaign. “We’re building an agency that understands the business problem as deeply as it understands the creative opportunity.”
That philosophy also shows up in Krea8's other work.
The agency was behind the creative and experiential execution for the Ai+ Smartphone Nova 2 launch, handling the keynote, stage, screens and overall launch experience. Its public portfolio also lists work across brands including Flipkart, Adidas and Coty, Scotch-Brite, Nivea, GIVA, Swisse, Motorola, Breezer and Kenneth Cole.
For a company barely months into its journey, the ambition is therefore bigger than building another boutique agency.
Krea8 is positioning itself as an integrated creative ecosystem — one that can move from strategy and an initial idea to production, launch, amplification and measurement without losing the original intent along the way. Its stated goal is to shape perception, build recall and ultimately drive choice.
The company is also building with a relatively lean structure. Its public profiles describe a small team in Mumbai, with the founders working closely with the creative and business teams. Recent hiring posts have emphasised direct founder access, ownership of work and a culture where the people pitching the ideas are also involved in executing them.
That may be one of the more interesting aspects of Krea8's story.
The agency isn't arguing that bigger is necessarily better. Instead, it is betting that smaller, focused teams can move faster, take greater ownership and protect the original creative thought from being watered down.
In a market increasingly defined by an overwhelming volume of content, campaigns and brand messages, that distinction could matter.
Krea8's own philosophy puts it bluntly: volume does not equal meaning, and attention without impact is noise.
The agency is now building out capabilities across creative, production, growth and launches, while also exploring AI-powered marketing and a venture-studio model.
Whether Krea8 ultimately becomes a major independent player or remains a tightly focused creative house will depend, as it does for every agency, on the work it continues to put into the world.
But its early trajectory suggests the founders aren't particularly interested in waiting around to find out.
For Kirti and Dileep, the brief appears to be straightforward: build a company where good ideas survive the journey from pitch to reality — and create work that people remember after the scroll, screen or campaign is over.
Krea8 isn't entering the creative industry quietly. It wants to make waves. The interesting part will be seeing how far those waves travel.