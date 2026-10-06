Krea8’s Zero-Dilution Model Is Taking a New Approach To Creative Work

In an industry where every new agency arrives promising to “think differently”, Krea8 has chosen a slightly more pointed proposition: what if the problem isn’t a lack of ideas, but what happens to them after the idea is born?

That question sits at the centre of Krea8, an independent creative company founded by Kirti Doshi and Dileep Seshu Basina in Mumbai.

The agency describes itself as a “zero-dilution creative company” — built around the idea that a strong creative thought can lose its impact as it moves through layers of strategy, creative, production and execution. Krea8’s answer is to keep those functions closely connected, with the people who pitch the work also involved in bringing it to life.

It is an ambitious proposition for a new entrant, particularly in an Indian advertising market already crowded with established agencies, independent shops and specialist digital firms.

But Krea8’s founders are not approaching the business as newcomers to brand building.