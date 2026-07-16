Why Kids Need Extra Protection This Monsoon With Jungle Formula

As the monsoon season arrives, it brings much-needed relief from the summer heat—but it also marks the beginning of a surge in mosquito-borne diseases and seasonal health concerns. Increased rainfall creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, while schools often witness a rise in the spread of head lice among children. These common yet preventable problems highlight the growing importance of self-care and preventive healthcare.
Recognising this need, Win Healthcare, one of India's leading consumer healthcare companies backed by the prestigious Umesh Modi Group, is encouraging Indian families to adopt preventive care with the Jungle Formula range of products. Win Healthcare has successfully introduced and nurtured several trusted brands in India, including Betadine, Signutra, and Revlon, and continues its commitment to bringing globally trusted healthcare solutions to Indian consumers.
The Jungle Formula portfolio addresses two of the most common seasonal concerns—protection from mosquitoes and effective treatment for head lice—helping families stay prepared throughout the year.
Stay protected from mosquitoes this monsoon
India continues to report thousands of cases of mosquito-borne illnesses every year, particularly during the monsoon season. Diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya become more prevalent as mosquito breeding increases due to stagnant water and humid weather. Children are especially vulnerable because they spend more time playing outdoors, while adults remain exposed during travel, work, exercise, and other outdoor activities.
Preventive protection remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.
Recognised as the UK's No.1 Mosquito Repellent, the Jungle Formula Mosquito Repellent Range is now available in India through Win Healthcare. The range has been designed to suit different lifestyles and age groups and includes Roll-On, Spray, and Mosquito Patches.
The products offer up to 12 hours of protection against mosquitoes, midges, and other biting insects, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether families are travelling, children are heading to school or the playground, or individuals are enjoying outdoor activities, Jungle Formula provides long-lasting protection to help keep mosquito bites at bay.
The convenient formats make daily application easy. The Roll-On offers targeted protection, the Spray provides quick and even coverage, while the Mosquito Patches are particularly convenient for children and outdoor use. Together, they provide flexible options for different needs without disrupting everyday routines.
A trusted solution for an everyday parenting concern
Another common challenge faced by parents, particularly during the school year, is head lice. It often begins with a child returning home complaining of persistent itching or scalp irritation. Since lice spread easily through close contact, infestations can quickly affect multiple children, leaving parents searching for an effective solution.
The Jungle Formula Head Lice Shampoo has been developed to provide fast, effective, and convenient treatment for both adults and children.
The shampoo is 100% effective in the first wash, suffocating and killing head lice and their eggs in just one application. Unlike many traditional treatments, it is odourless, insecticide-free, and safe for children aged two years and above. Every pack also includes a specially designed lice-removing comb to assist in removing dead lice and eggs after treatment.
Its easy-to-use formulation enables parents to address the problem quickly, helping children return to their daily routine with greater comfort and confidence.
Self-care begins with prevention
The growing awareness around preventive healthcare is encouraging consumers to take proactive steps rather than waiting until illness occurs. Simple habits such as using a reliable mosquito repellent before stepping outdoors or treating head lice promptly can significantly reduce discomfort and help families stay healthier during high-risk seasons.
"At Win Healthcare, we believe that good health begins with prevention. Through the Jungle Formula range, we aim to provide families with trusted, globally recognised solutions that help protect against everyday seasonal concerns. Whether it's safeguarding against mosquito bites during the monsoon or offering parents an effective solution for head lice, our goal is to make self-care simple, effective, and accessible."Managing Director, Win-Healthcare (Mrs. Himani Modi)
As consumer awareness around wellness continues to grow, preventive products are becoming an essential part of every household. Trusted brands backed by scientific expertise can help families prepare for seasonal challenges with greater confidence and peace of mind.
The complete Jungle Formula range is now available in India through Win Healthcare. Consumers can learn more about the products and purchase them by visiting www.jungleformula.in.
This monsoon, don't wait for seasonal health concerns to disrupt your family's routine. Choose prevention, practise self-care, and stay protected with Jungle Formula.