IPL 2024 Auction: Thrills, Spills and Disappointment for Analyst Anurag Dwivedi

The recent IPL 2024 auction brought both excitement and letdowns for cricket fans. Among the surprising disappointments was the absence of seasoned player Steve Smith, who, despite a remarkable IPL record, went unsold. It was unexpected, especially considering his previous move from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals.
Another letdown was the exclusion of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, despite his crucial role in Australia's ODI World Cup victory. His unavailability during the initial tournament phase, anticipating the arrival of his first child, led to no bids for him.
The list of unsold players included names like Josh Inglis, Adil Rashid, and Rassie Van Der Dussen, adding to the unexpected twists. The auction also saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showing interest in Pat Cummins, but the team eventually pulled out at Rs 20.25 crore, allowing SunRisers Hyderabad to secure him at Rs 20.50 crore.
Former Australian captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive buy in auction history, surpassing records. However, RCB's choices, including pulling out of the bidding for Cummins, drew criticism. Dodda Ganesh, a former India and Karnataka fast bowler, expressed disappointment, suggesting that RCB fans could do a better job at the auction table.
The auction highlighted a trend where fast bowlers were in high demand, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins securing top bids. Harshal Patel emerged as the costliest Indian player at Rs 11.75 crore, emphasizing the focus on pacers.
Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm pacer, had a different experience, being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakh. Despite disappointment at not being retained, he understood the team's decision and expressed a desire to learn from players like Mitchell Starc and Gautam Gambhir.
Unsold players also shared their views, with Sakariya acknowledging disappointment but understanding the competition within the team. Overall, the IPL 2024 auction showcased a mix of surprises and criticisms, impacting team compositions and strategies for the upcoming season.
