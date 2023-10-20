Investing In Your Health And Future: Festive Season Tips

The season of fried food, sweets and free-flowing cocktails is here. No wonder we find ourselves tempted to ditch our healthy habits during this time of the year. But remember, festivities are temporary, a healthy heart is what will keep you going. Therefore, it's crucial to strike a balance between enjoying the flavours and safeguarding our health. Here are a few tips you should keep in mind while immersing into the festivities:
Learn to Say NO
Did you know about the "holiday heart syndrome"? It is a condition where your heart beats irregularly. This happens when you overindulge in drinking, which can also lead to problems like gastritis, heartburn, food poisoning among other health issues. If you already have diabetes or high pressure, this can increase your sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. So, it's important to learn to say no and know when to stop.
Not So Sweet
A from the National Institutes of Health found that women who consumed a lot of sugar were more likely to feel sad or depressed compared to others. Plus, the silver layer in most Indian sweets can cause cavities and gum issues because it lets harmful bacteria grow there. So, it's a good idea to be mindful of how much sugar you're consuming, especially during the festive season.
Invest in Gadgets
A from Research and Markets says the market for health devices is expected to be worth about $1.26 billion by 2025. That's a big jump from the $310.4 million in 2020. This growth is happening because more and more people in India are becoming aware of the importance of being healthy and staying fit especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, most of the fitness trackers could keep an eye on things like counting your steps and heart rate. But now, we have super-smart wearable devices that can do even more. They come with advanced features like GPS to help in emergencies and can even detect if you fall. Thus, investing in a health gadget is a smart move.
Invest in Your Health
Investing in your health is the wisest gift that you can give to yourself and your loved ones this festive season. Start by evaluating your health score that can lead you towards a healthier future. You can also opt for a life insurance plan like that offers a wide range of coverage options, providing comprehensive protection to suit your needs.
Here are some of its key features:
Get back all premium(s) paid on survival till maturity with return of premium option.
Get additional amount payable in case of accidental death during policy term.
Provides acceleration of death benefit on diagnosis of specified terminal illnesses, till age 80 years.
Option to choose increasing death benefit up to 200%.
Option to vary your death benefit according to your needs.
Avail waiver of premium on diagnosis of critical and total and permanent disability
Option to choose additional cover for spouse.
Investing in your health is an investment in your future. Prioritize your well-being and enjoy the festivities with a healthier outlook on life.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)