Ingar Electronics And India's EV 2030 Mission

India has promised to cut its emissions to net zero and become carbon neutral by 2070. Electric Vehicles (EVs) are playing a crucial role in fulfilling this agenda. By 2030, India aims to establish an automotive market where nearly every third vehicle would be an EV. The transformation is ambitious but the theory receives widespread support across different quarters especially due to increasing air pollution levels that lead to chronic health conditions.

According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), EV sales in India has already crossed 1 million in 2023. But the EV infrastructure needs to be improved, including charging infrastructure, battery swapping stations, and businesses built on traction batteries.

Ingar Electronics Pvt. Ltd. established itself as a connector and cable assembly manufacturing and distribution company. The Delhi based company has established a pan-India clientele across different sectors including but not limited to Defence and Aerospace, Telecommunication, Industrial automation and machinery, Electric Vehicles and Power Supply Systems.

It offers a range of EV Charging Products, Lithium-Ion Battery Products, 2&3 Wheeler EV Products, High Voltage Connectors for EVs, MIL Grade Connectors, HMI Display among other things. It is a popular choice of many auto majors in India for their new launches and offers a full after-sales warranty and services.

