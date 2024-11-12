Credit Card Rewards: What They Are and How You Can Earn and Redeem Them

How to earn credit card rewards?

Credit card rewards can be earned through several methods, such as:

Maximising category bonuses: Many credit cards offer accelerated rewards for specific categories, such as dining, shopping, and entertainment. Using these category bonuses strategically allows you to boost your rewards quickly and make the most of your credit card’s value.

Sign-up bonuses: Many credit cards offer sign-up bonuses to new customers. For example, with the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card, you get 2,000 bonus EazyPoints as a welcome gift. Moreover, you can enjoy 25% to 50% off at over 2,000 premium restaurants, along with benefits like 3x EazyPoints, which can be redeemed for free luxury hotel stays and meals.

Plan your big-ticket purchases wisely: Whether it is travel, electronics, or home appliances, making large purchases with your credit card helps you accumulate points quickly. Since you are going to spend the money anyway, it is a smart way to maximise your rewards.

Refer a friend: Many credit cards offer a referral program that rewards you for introducing friends or family to apply for the same card. When someone you refer gets approved for the card, you earn bonus points, cashback, or other perks as a reward. Each card may have specific terms, such as limits on how many referrals you can make or how much you can earn, so it’s wise to review the details of the program.