How a 15-Year-Old Built An AI Platform To Help Indian Consumers Be Heard

Adding to its accessibility, ihaveaconsumercomplaint.com features an AI-powered chatbot that acts as a digital assistant for users. The chatbot provides real-time guidance, answers questions, and clarifies steps, ensuring that even first-time users feel confident navigating the platform. This interactive feature transforms the experience from a passive form submission into a dynamic, consumer-friendly journey. By combining artificial intelligence with a human-centered design, the platform demonstrates how technology can be harnessed to amplify consumer voices and foster accountability.

For consumers, the platform offers empowerment through simplicity, transparency, and visibility into complaint status. For businesses, it provides an opportunity to engage constructively with dissatisfied customers, reduce reputational risks, and access analytics on complaint trends to identify systemic issues. By bridging the gap between consumers and businesses, ihaveaconsumercomplaint.com positions itself as a neutral, independent assistant that promotes ethical practices and trust in the marketplace.

The need for such innovation is underscored by the scale of consumer grievances in India. According to official data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, 78,031 new consumer complaints were filed across the country in 2025 (up to July), while 65,537 complaints were resolved during the same period. Despite these encouraging resolutions, thousands of cases remain pending, highlighting the importance of accessible, independent platforms that can complement existing mechanisms and ensure every consumer voice is heard

Speaking about her vision, Myra Obhan said: “I wanted to create something that makes consumers feel heard and respected. Too often, complaints get lost or ignored. By combining a structured form with an AI chatbot, this platform ensures that every voice counts and every issue has a clear path to resolution.”

Her words reflect the mission of the initiative: to transform consumer grievances into opportunities for constructive dialogue and positive change.

ihaveaconsumercomplaint.com is more than just a website; it is a movement towards accountability, transparency, and consumer empowerment. By offering a structured, impartial, and technology-driven solution, the platform aims to reshape the way grievances are addressed in India, setting a new benchmark for consumer rights in the digital age.