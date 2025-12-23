₹11 Trillion Corporate Bond Boom: Breaking India’s Liquidity Stranglehold

For a long time, India's corporate bond market was viewed as a large but underutilised segment of the financial system. Despite its size, the market often faced challenges such as limited liquidity, modest investor participation, and a long-standing preference among companies for bank-led financing. Secondary market activity was relatively muted, and retail investors often found it difficult to participate meaningfully.

Recent years, however, have brought noticeable changes. FY25 marked a significant milestone, with Indian companies raising approximately ₹9.9 trillion through corporate bond issuances. This was one of the highest annual figures recorded and reflected steady participation from a broad mix of issuers. In comparison, FY24 had seen issuances near ₹8.6 trillion, indicating expanding interest and utilisation of market-based funding channels.

The momentum continued into FY26. In the first quarter alone, corporate issuances crossed ₹2.79 trillion, suggesting that overall activity for the fiscal year may remain strong.

If this pace sustains across future quarters, corporate bond fundraising for FY26 could potentially approach levels around ₹11 trillion, based on current run rates. These numbers underline the growing role that India's bond market is beginning to play in corporate financing.

The broader trend reflects more than just issuance volumes. It also signals India's gradual transition toward a more diversified funding ecosystem. Companies are increasingly exploring different financing avenues ranging from bank loans and commercial paper to long-term bonds to align with evolving business requirements. At the same time, improvements in digital infrastructure, regulatory initiatives, and market transparency have enabled wider participation, especially among individual investors exploring fixed-income instruments as part of their diversified portfolios.

These developments do not eliminate long-standing structural considerations—market liquidity, participation depth, and transparency remain important focus areas. But they illustrate how the corporate bond market is steadily becoming an important component of India's capital flow landscape, complementing traditional banking channels and offering new ways for investors and issuers to engage with the debt market.