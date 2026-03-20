Humans in the Lead: Building Inclusive AI For A Future That Works For All

[Note: This article has been republished from a LinkedIn post originally written by Mathangi Sandilya, Lead Engineering for Accenture Products and Platforms Global Network & Gender Sponsor for Accenture in India. It is published here with her permission as part of AI for All- Humans in the lead: Building an inclusive AI future, a campaign by The Quint in partnership with Accenture.]

International Women’s Day serves as an important reminder that inclusion is not a side conversation — it is a growth strategy, shaped by the contributions and leadership of many, including women. It also highlights that progress takes many forms, from careers and learning to well-being, resilience, and the everyday choices that help people thrive.

At Accenture, inclusion and diversity go hand in hand, forming the foundation of how we innovate and grow. When people feel they belong, when their voices are heard, and when their perspectives shape decisions, innovation accelerates. And in the age of advanced artificial intelligence, that truth has never mattered more.

While International Women’s Day may bring this conversation into sharper focus, our commitment to inclusion goes far beyond a single day; it is embedded in how we build, collaborate, and move forward every day.