Humans in the Lead: Building Inclusive AI For A Future That Works For All

[Note: This article has been republished from a LinkedIn post originally written by Mathangi Sandilya, Lead Engineering for Accenture Products and Platforms Global Network & Gender Sponsor for Accenture in India. It is published here with her permission as part of AI for All- Humans in the lead: Building an inclusive AI future, a campaign by The Quint in partnership with Accenture.]
International Women’s Day serves as an important reminder that inclusion is not a side conversation — it is a growth strategy, shaped by the contributions and leadership of many, including women. It also highlights that progress takes many forms, from careers and learning to well-being, resilience, and the everyday choices that help people thrive.
At Accenture, inclusion and diversity go hand in hand, forming the foundation of how we innovate and grow. When people feel they belong, when their voices are heard, and when their perspectives shape decisions, innovation accelerates. And in the age of advanced artificial intelligence, that truth has never mattered more.
While International Women’s Day may bring this conversation into sharper focus, our commitment to inclusion goes far beyond a single day; it is embedded in how we build, collaborate, and move forward every day.
AI for All: With Humans in the Lead
AI is reshaping how we work, how we learn and how we grow. But technology alone does not determine progress.
The real question is: Who gets to participate in that progress?
No one could have said it better than Julie Sweet— this is about humans in the lead, not just humans in the loop. AI should amplify human ingenuity, not replace it. It should expand access to opportunity — not narrow it.
That means ensuring everyone has equitable access to AI skilling and leadership pathways. It means building systems that reflect diverse voices. And it means creating environments where people feel confident navigating change.
When we talk about AI and technology, we recognize that our people bring diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. Our philosophy is anchored in understanding that our workforce is multi-dimensional. Creating equitable access to opportunity means considering these differences thoughtfully and ensuring everyone has the support they need to thrive.
Inclusion as the foundation for reinvention
Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. Our strategy is to create 360° value for all our stakeholders by helping them continuously reinvent.
Reinvention requires innovation. Innovation requires cognitive diversity. And cognitive diversity requires inclusion.
That commitment is reflected in action:
130+ gender-based networks across 37 countries that foster community and mentorship.
A global Allies in Action community of ~143,000 people championing cross-cultural inclusion, disability inclusion, neurodiversity, gender equality and well-being.
Accessibility Centers in 45 locations across 22 countries, creating environments where everyone can thrive.
100% pay equity for women and men globally, reinforcing fairness and meritocracy.
More than 15,000 of our people self-identifying as persons with disabilities, strengthening representation and visibility.
But beyond the numbers, inclusion shows up in everyday moments — in a leader who listens deeply, in a mentor who opens a door, in a team that ensures every voice is heard. Accountability starts at the top and extends across every level of the organization.
Two decades ago, we learnt that true legacy is built through value‑led leadership. That belief continues to guide us today—what we call Inclusive Stewardship.
Well-being, learning and careers in an AI world
As the pace of change accelerates, well-being and continuous learning become central to workforce sustainability.
Growth must be supported by environments where people feel safe, respected and able to perform at their best. Flexible work arrangements, equitable benefits and inclusive policies are essential to supporting people across different life stages.
At the same time, continuous skilling is critical. In an AI-powered economy, access to learning is access to opportunity. Mentorship, sponsorship and returnship programs are powerful enablers of career progression for all — including women navigating career transitions or re-entering the workforce.
Throughout my own career, I have seen how access to learning can change trajectories, especially at moments of transition — whether returning from a career break, stepping into leadership for the first time, or learning to work confidently with new technologies. Opportunity grows when people feel supported.
Reinvention must therefore include multiple pathways for growth, ensuring no one is left behind in the shift to an AI-driven economy. When inclusion is embedded into hiring, development and leadership practices, AI becomes not just a growth accelerator — but a driver of equitable growth.
Reinventing the future — together
Technology is advancing at an extraordinary pace. But what gives me confidence is our collective ability to adapt, learn and lead through change.
Leadership today is about staying agile, responsive and ready to evolve — ensuring that as AI powers growth, people shape its direction.
This International Women’s Day, the message is clear:
When we’re all included, we can reinvent the future.
And when humans are firmly in the lead, that future works for everyone.