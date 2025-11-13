Big Fat Weddings, Bigger Financial Hangovers: How Weddings Wreck Financial Goals

The Dream vs The Reality

When you browse Instagram or Pinterest for wedding inspiration, it’s easy to get drawn into the vision. The fancy horse-carriage baraats, branded gifting, wedding tents with cascading florals, two-week destination functions and much more. But behind the visuals lies an expense narrative that many Indian families are quietly bearing.

Take the case of Neha and Rohit, both 31, IT professionals in Bengaluru. They planned to get married in 2025, with savings, support from parents and a modest honeymoon in Goa. Yet, as the guest list grew, the wedding hall booking cost ballooned, the destination function seemed irresistible, and suddenly the combined families were looking at a wedding cost of ₹50 lakh. This is nearly two years of their combined take-home salaries. Neha’s dream dress, Rohit’s exotic car entrance, it all added up. They found themselves moving their beginner-investment SIPs into the wedding account, cancelling a side trip they’d planned and cutting back on their emergency fund.

This is the story of many young couples who are quietly trading long-term savings for short-term shine. Post-wedding, the honeymoon hangover often comes with credit card debt and delayed financial goals.