How To Improve Your CIBIL Score And Strengthen Your Loan Eligibility

Factors that influence your CIBIL Score

Several factors determine how your score is calculated. While you don’t need to know every detail, understanding the key components helps you manage your credit better:

1. Payment History – Your repayment record holds the most weight. Timely payments on EMIs and credit card bills help maintain a strong score, while missed EMIs can have a negative impact.

2. Credit Utilisation Ratio – This refers to how much of your total credit limit you are using. Try to keep utilisation below 30% (so if your limit is Rs.1 Lakh, keep usage under Rs.30,000).

3. Length of Credit History – The longer you’ve held credit accounts (and managed them well), the better.

4. Credit Mix – Having a balance of secured loans (like a home loan) and unsecured loans (like credit cards or personal loans) demonstrates that you can handle different credit types efficiently.

5. Credit Enquiries – Each time you apply for a new loan or card, the lender performs a ‘hard enquiry.’ Multiple enquiries in a short span can lower your score. Apply selectively and only when necessary.