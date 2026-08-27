Gurumaa Yogita Khatri Reveals Science Behind Quality Sleep

For decades, society glorified people who could survive on four or five hours of sleep.

The tireless entrepreneur, the overworked executive and the student studying through the night were often presented as symbols of ambition and dedication. Sleeping less was sometimes treated as a badge of honour.

Today, our understanding of sleep is changing.

Quality sleep is increasingly recognised as an essential part of physical health, mental performance and emotional wellbeing. From professionals and athletes to students and parents, people are beginning to understand that rest is not the opposite of productivity.

It is one of its foundations.

For Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, sleep is an important part of the broader conversation around preventive health and sustainable wellbeing. In a lifestyle where work, technology and social commitments often extend late into the night, learning to protect sleep may be one of the simplest changes people can make.