GTF: One of India’s Most Trusted Stock Market Institutes

The stock market craze has seen a positive graph in the two last decades. Amidst the excitement of investing and trading in the stock market, the trio of learners, earners, and trainers has increased significantly.
A significant number of stock market institutes have opened to aid market enthusiasts in their journey. Be it long-term investing or trading by grabbing quick market movements, everything is being taught. Amidst the mob of institutes, very few are actually helping the learners in training them to be a pro trader. The majority of institutes are stuck on conventional trading patterns, very few are breaking the chain of conventional trading patterns preaching to understand the dynamic nature of the market.
Which is the top stock market institute in India?
Currently, India is filled with stock market institutes. Every other institute is teaching different theories and introducing unique methods to analyze the candlestick charts. But, very few are actually teaching and igniting the spark in the hearts of students to become professional traders. One such institute is Get Together Finance (GTF), one of India’s most trusted stock market institute. They do not preach quick profits or excellent side income. Instead, they focus on making students believe in the power of the stock market and how it can be an excellent full-time career.
Started by two successful and knowledgeable traders, Sooraj Singh Gurjar and Arun Singh Tanwar, in Jaipur. GTF has now spread its wings all over India, and even beyond. Sooraj and Arun invented a detailed theory regarding demand and supply forces in the stock market. It comprised identifying similar patterns, analyzing sectors, and having apt risk management approaches.
GTF provides courses in technical analysis called Trading in the Zone and options trading courses named GTF Options. Alongside, access to various premium programs called trading in the zone 2.0, trading in the zone 2.0 extended, GTF options 2.0, etc are also given to students where instructors Sooraj and Arun share their research with students for better understanding.
Lifetime mentorship support is one of the best services offered by GTF. Their team of mentors is available at every step to support students in their trading journey. Every student, no matter in which batch they enrolled, can anytime contact GTF mentors to get help in trading.
Excellence over Profits
CEO Arun Singh Tanwar and MD Sooraj Singh Gurjar work with the vision of educating students and making India financially independent. Instead of attracting students by showing them absurd profit screenshots, they believe in making students understand the magic of the market. They focus on learning before earning concepts to make professional traders not amateur traders.
To develop the interest of aspiring traders, they started the program #HARGHARGTFTRADER in which 10 of their 20 classes were made public on GTF's official YouTube channel. It is available under the name “Trading in the Zone-Elementary”. The mission of this program is to spread basic knowledge of demand and supply theory without letting people spend a penny. People from across the nation praised the initiative and dedication of Mr. Arun and Mr Sooraj for emphasizing financial literacy.
Live classes are personally taken by either Mr. Arun or Mr Sooraj. Detailed research of various stocks combined with the price action is discussed in classes to update students on the current patterns in stocks. At the end of every class, an interactive doubt session is conducted. All the doubts of each student are thoroughly addressed. The class is extended as long as all doubts are solved. This dedication towards teaching made the students give them the tag of the most trusted stock market institute.
At Last
In the chaos of stock market tips and quick learning hacks, GTF has emerged as a reliable and one of the most trusted stock market institutes. From the day it started, it never preached the concept of quick profits. Instead, it focused on giving students a detailed overview of how prices fluctuate in the market. It successfully decoded the science behind ups and downs in the market that can lead to rewarding profits. In less than a decade of working, GTF has won the hearts of students.
GTF has carved out a separate niche in India's brisk stock market education scene by emphasizing education and knowledge over immediate profits. Their emphasis on providing comprehensive expertise, as evidenced by initiatives such as #HAGHARGTFTRADER, demonstrates their commitment to mentoring prospective traders. It stands out as a beacon of trust and expertise in educating students with the intricate dynamics of the stock market, thanks to their personalized live classes, research-driven methodology and lifetime mentorship assistance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)