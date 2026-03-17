6 Great Learning Academy Pro+ Courses With Microsoft To Build Job-Ready Skills

Hiring trends across industries show a clear shift toward practical, hands-on skills. Employers increasingly assess whether candidates understand how tools operate inside real workflows rather than whether they recognize tool names. This has shaped how many learning platforms design longer, structured programs instead of short, isolated tutorials.

Great Learning, a leading online learning platform, introduced Academy Pro+, a structured online learning offering designed to help professionals build in-demand skills and prepare for career opportunities. The platform combines structured courses, guided projects, and AI-powered career tools to support practical skill development and job readiness.

Academy Pro+ is designed as a structured learning pathway focused on building practical skills aligned with real workplace tools. The structure emphasizes guided progression, practical exercises, and alignment with Microsoft technologies commonly used in enterprise environments. Learners who complete these programs receive a co-branded certificate from Microsoft and Great Learning that reflects verified skill attainment rather than attendance alone.

Below are 6 relevant skills developed through Academy Pro+ courses, explained in terms of how they are used at work and why learners often choose these programs.