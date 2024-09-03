Gaur NYC Residences Achieve Historic 3x Oversubscription in Just 24 Hours

Gaurs Group, with its legacy of over three decades in the real estate sector, has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality projects. The Group has completed over 40 residential and 15 commercial projects, with deliveries of almost 65,000 units, out of which 15,000 units were delivered in 2015 alone, which is a national record. The Group exhibited a remarkable performance in 2019 when it sold 10,000 units in a single calendar year with a sale value of Rs 4,000 crores.