Financial Wellness Resolution in 2024: Strategies to Build Lasting Wealth

Financial wellness becomes more pertinent during the last leg of the year than ever. Most new year resolutions revolve around saving more money and choosing ways to invest mindfully. To attain long lasting wealth, it requires smart investments, disciplined savings and comprehensive financial planning. In this article, let’s delve into the key strategies to achieve these goals with a focus on both short-term gains and long-term financial security.
Investment Approaches for 2024
To build lasting wealth, it's essential to first explore diverse investment avenues that align with your financial goals and risk tolerance. In 2024, a balanced portfolio which is a mix bag of equities, fixed income and alternative investments is a wise strategy. Diversification will not only help manage risks but also opens doors to potential growth opportunities. Additionally, staying informed about market trends will help you capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Savings Habits for Sustainable Wealth
Warren Buffett rightfully said, “Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving”. It is important to understand that sustainable wealth starts with disciplined savings. Cultivating a habit of regular saving, whether through traditional savings accounts or innovative investment vehicles, is good enough. In the coming year, consider adopting an approach that combines short-term and long-term savings goals. Emergency funds remain crucial, providing a financial cushion in unpredictable times. Take out time to learn about the old and the new tax regimes and look into different investment choices that can help lower the amount of tax you have to pay.
Long-Term Financial Planning
Make 2024 the year to reassess and refine your long-term financial goals. Whether it's planning for education, home ownership or retirement, a well-thought-out strategy ensures that you're on track to meet your aspirations for the long run. One such way of doing so is by investing in a life insurance policy like HDFC Life Smart Protect Plan. This policy goes beyond just protection- it can be an integral component of your long-term financial plan, offering not only security but also potential returns.
Some of the key features include:
Boost your fund value with 4 kinds of Loyalty Additions (return of 2X to 3x mortality charge, return of 2x premium allocation charge, return of fund management charge and return of 2x of Investment Guarantee Charge).
Get a Minimum Assured Benefit in the form of capital guarantee despite market fluctuations.
Choose from 6 funds to optimize your investment returns.
In hindsight, you must pick a plan that considers both your budget and how much risk you can take. Use these ideas to start on a successful financial journey, making sure your future is strong and safe.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)